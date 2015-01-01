Abstract

BACKGROUND: Radically Open Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (RO DBT) is a novel transdiagnostic treatment that targets 'maladaptive overcontrol'; a transdiagnostic cluster of traits associated with excessive emotional and behavioural inhibitory control. Outcomes are promising for adults with a range of psychiatric disorders. No study to date has explored the adolescent experience of RO DBT.



METHODS: Of the 25 eligible adolescents who received RO DBT between March 2015 and April 2017, 15 (14-17 years) consented and completed a semi-structured interview about their experience of treatment within 1 month of discharge. Interviews were recorded and then transcribed manually. Free text responses were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis.



RESULTS: The majority (n = 13) had a primary diagnosis of anorexia nervosa, although comorbidity was the norm, with 80.0% having two or more predicted comorbid psychiatric diagnoses. All had received some prior psychological treatment. Four themes were identified from analysis of transcripts: 1) Broadening Horizons, 2) Building Connections, 3) Flexibility, 4) Information Overload. Generally, RO DBT was perceived as helpful in both content and process. The focus on social and broader well-being, rather than specific mental health symptoms, was considered beneficial by many. Adolescents appreciated the group-based format of skills classes and reported benefiting from learning and practicing skills each week. The fourth theme, Information Overload, highlighted that for some, the amount of content felt overwhelming and that it was hard to remember and digest all the information, suggesting that adaptations, or simplifications, may be required to ensure accessibility for adolescents.



CONCLUSIONS: RO DBT is perceived as a relevant and beneficial new treatment for adolescents with maladaptive overcontrol. The broad treatment focus is perceived as unique and of particular benefit. It is reported to help with general and social functioning and foster cognitive and behavioural flexibility. Nevertheless, the amount and complexity of material was felt to be very large by some and may suggest the need for modified adolescent-specific materials.

Language: en