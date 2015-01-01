Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Trait anger has been shown to be predictive of emotion-focused coping and alcohol use. Yet, the connection between cannabis use and trait anger remains poorly characterized. The present study sought to investigate the relationship between cannabis use and self-reported trait anger in youth seeking substance use treatment.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review was conducted on youth (n=168) aged 14-26 presenting for an initial evaluation at an outpatient substance use treatment program. Patients self-reported trait anger score (TAS) and lifetime, recent, and Diagnostic and Statistics Manual-5th Edition diagnostic status of cannabis use were assessed. Clinician-coded psychiatric and substance use patterns were collected, along with urine carboxy delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration levels. Additional measures of anxiety, depression, and demographic variables were assessed.



RESULTS: Higher self-reported TAS were associated with cannabis use, cannabis use disorder (CUD), and more recent and frequent cannabis use. The presence of a CUD was independently associated with TAS after controlling for the presence of other substance use disorders and co-occurring depression and anxiety disorders. Higher urine THC concentration levels were associated with higher TAS.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings support an association between heavy, chronic cannabis use and elevated self-reported trait anger at intake. There may be important neurological consequences of heavy, chronic cannabis use that impact anger regulation. It is also plausible that trait anger maybe a predisposing factor for elevated cannabis use. Better controlled prospective research is needed to help determine directionality. Treatment programs should target both cannabis use and anger regulation in youth.

