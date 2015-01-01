|
Citation
|
Spadoni AD, Vinograd M, Cuccurazzu B, Torres K, Glynn LM, Davis EP, Baram TZ, Baker DG, Nievergelt CM, Risbrough VB. Depress. Anxiety 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35833573
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Recent studies in both human and experimental animals have identified fragmented and unpredictable parental and environmental signals as a novel source of early-life adversity. Early-life unpredictability may be a fundamental developmental factor that impacts brain development, including reward and emotional memory circuits, affecting the risk for psychopathology later in life. Here, we tested the hypothesis that self-reported early-life unpredictability is associated with psychiatric symptoms in adult clinical populations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
anxiety; childhood trauma; depression; anhedonia; early-life adversity; posttraumatic stress; unpredictability