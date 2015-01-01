Abstract

The use of chemical substances in terrorist scenarios is to be feared everywhere, especially in the western world, after the events that have become known in recent years. In order to protect civilian populations in an emergency, it is essential that the poisoning pattern (toxidrome) is recognized as quickly and reliably as possible through further training of the relevant agents and the provision of necessary rescue equipment (antidotes) in prepared facilities. In the event of a chemical attack with terrorist motivation, doctors from the Public Health Service (PHS) will foreseeably play a key role in communicating with decision-makers and the public a spart of a competency network.

Language: de