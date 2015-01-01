|
Natora AH, Oxley J, Barclay L, Taylor K, Bolam B, Haines TP. Int. J. Public Health 2022; 67: e1604604.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35832390
OBJECTIVES: Effective public policy to prevent falls among independent community-dwelling older adults is needed to address this global public health issue. This paper aimed to identify gaps and opportunities for improvement of future policies to increase their likelihood of success.
Language: en
injury prevention; older adults; public health policy; community setting; falls prevention; policy analysis