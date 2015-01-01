|
Citation
Call AA, Wingrove T. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35833559
Abstract
Child sexual abuse (CSA) remains a significant societal problem; however, few CSA cases are actually brought to trial. The cases that do proceed to trial typically involve little evidence, therefore, it is imperative that legal professionals become more aware of possible factors that may contribute to jurors' perceptions of child complainants and in turn influence their case decisions. The goal of this study was to investigate the influence of jury instructions, child complainant age, child's level of sexual knowledge, and preexisting beliefs about CSA on mock jurors' child credibility ratings. Participants (N = 388) evaluated a mock CSA trial transcript and answered questions related to the child's credibility.
Language: en
Keywords
Child sexual abuse; child credibility; CSA misconceptions; juror instructions; legal decision making