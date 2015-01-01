SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Woodruff G, Palmer L, Fontane E, Kalynych C, Hendry P, Thomas AC, Crandall M. Prev. Med. Rep. 2022; 28: e101890.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pmedr.2022.101890

35832637

PMC9272024

Pediatric firearm violence carries significant morbidity and mortality. Studies targeting children ≤14 years are limited. Our goal was to study the distribution and determinants of GSWs in the pediatric population. We performed a retrospective review of children ≤14 years presenting with GSWs at this level 1 trauma center. This cohort was split into younger children, 0-12 years, and older children, 13-14 years. Summary and bivariate statistics were calculated using Stata v10. 142 patients (68.3% black, 76.7% male) were identified. Injuries more often occurred at home (39.6%) by family or friends (60.7%). Older children often suffered handgun injuries (85.5%) and more often were sent immediately to the OR on presentation (29.2%). Younger children more often suffered from air-gun (50%) and pistols (40%). Younger children more commonly had blood transfusions (9.4%) compared to exploratory laparotomy in older children (13.5%). The most common disposition from the ED was home (36.2%). Descriptive data entailing incident specifics such as time of injury and CPS involvement were frequently missing in the healthcare record. Older children were more likely to be injured by strangers, have longer lengths of stay especially associated with surgical operations, and have a disposition of immediate arrest compared to their younger cohort. Consequently, this group may benefit from interventions typically aimed at older patients such as violence intervention programs. When available, differences in demographics and outcomes were identified which could shape novel prevention strategies for firearm injury.


Epidemiology; Violence prevention; Firearm injury; Pediatric trauma

