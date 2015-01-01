Abstract

Treatment needs of adults diagnosed with both psychiatric and substance use disorders (i.e., dual diagnosis) have not received detailed characterization in a nationally representative US sample. Data from the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions Wave III were used to compare socio-behavioral, diagnostic, and service use characteristics of dually diagnosed adults to those with psychiatric disorders or SUDs alone. Adults with dual diagnosis were estimated to constitute 25.8% of those with any psychiatric disorder; 36.5% of those with any SUD and 17.8% of the 75.8 million adults with either disorder. Among those with psychiatric disorders, the independent correlates of dual diagnosis reflected substantial social or psychopathological disadvantages (e.g., violent behavior, poor mental health-related quality of life [HRQOL], police trouble, homelessness, and incarceration). Similarly, among those with SUD all independent correlates of dual diagnosis also reflected social or psychopathological disadvantages including poor mental HRQOL, witnessing trauma in childhood, childhood sex abuse, drug use diagnoses, suicide attempt, medical problems, having more than one SUD diagnosis, child neglect, repeated adult traumas, and less social support. Provision of medical, psychiatric, addiction and especially diverse social services in an integrated and accessible setting appear necessary and deserve further study.

Language: en