Abstract

The Sexual Delay Discounting Task (SDDT; Johnson & Bruner, 2012) is a behavioral economic task that assesses sexual risk-taking by measuring likelihood of immediate and delayed condom use. The SDDT is ecologically valid and has been used to test effects of various substances on sexual risk-taking. However, considerable variety in implementation, analysis, and reporting of the SDDT may limit rigor and reproducibility of findings. The current review synthesized studies that used the SDDT to evaluate these possible variabilities systematically. A two-step search (citation-tracking and keyword-based search) was conducted to identify studies that met inclusion criteria (i.e., used the SDDT). Eighteen peer-reviewed articles met inclusion criteria. The SDDT has been implemented primarily in three populations: individuals who use cocaine, men who have sex with men, and college students. Comparable results across diverse populations support the SDDT's validity. A few studies administered substances before the SDDT. Evidence suggests that while cocaine and alcohol increased sexual risk-taking under some conditions, buspirone decreased preference for immediate condomless sex. There was also heterogeneity in the determination of data orderliness (i.e., outliers) and inconsistent reporting of task design and analysis. Considerable differences present in methodologic approaches could influence results. Reducing variation in the administration, analysis, and reporting of the SDDT will enhance rigor and reproducibility and maximize the task's tremendous potential.

