Loos MLHJ, van Rijn RR, Krug E, Bloemers FW, Ten Bosch JA, Bossuyt PMM, Edwards MJR, Greeven APA, Hulscher JBF, Keyzer-Dekker CMG, de Ridder VA, Spanjersberg WR, Teeuw AH, Theeuwes HP, de Vries S, de Wit R, Bakx R. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2022; 90: e102386.
35839691
OBJECTIVE: We aimed to investigate the prevalence and characteristics of non-accidental trauma (NAT) in children with polytrauma treated at level-I trauma centres (TC). SUMMARY OF BACKGROUND: Data 6-10% Of children who present at the emergency department with injuries, sustain polytrauma. Polytrauma may result from either accidental (AT) or NAT, i.e. inflicted or neglect. The prevalence of NAT among children with polytrauma is currently unclear.
Polytrauma; Pediatric trauma; Accidental; Child abuse; Neglect; Non-accidental