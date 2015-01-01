Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A common intervention to prevent alcohol-impaired driving are alcohol ignition interlock devices (IIDs), which prevent drivers with a blood alcohol concentration greater than.025% from starting the car. These devices force drivers to adapt their drinking to accommodate the device. Prior studies indicated a transfer of risk as some drivers with an IID may increase cannabis use as they decrease alcohol use. This study examines whether this increase in cannabis use persists after IID removal when alcohol use reverts to pre-IID levels.



METHOD: The data are from the Managing Heavy Drinking (MHD) study of drivers in New York State. The MHD is a comprehensive three-wave study of drivers convicted of driving under the influence from 2015 to 2020. Participants (N = 189) completed all waves, and provided oral fluid/blood and hair samples to measure cannabis and alcohol use, respectively. Mixed between-within analysis of variance was conducted to assess cannabis use at IID installation (Time 1), removal (Time 2), and at 6-month follow-up (Time 3).



RESULTS: In aggregate, participants increased their cannabis use over the course of the study. Drivers who decreased their alcohol use while the IID was installed on their car significantly increased their cannabis use while the IID was in place and further increased cannabis use after the device's removal.



CONCLUSIONS: IIDs are efficacious in preventing alcohol-impaired driving. However, in some cases, they may have the unintended effect of increasing other substance use. The current study outlines the need for supplemental treatment interventions while on IID to prevent a transfer of risk to other substances, or polysubstance use after the device is removed.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving, Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en