Citation
Clarke AC, Middleton KJ, Gretgrix H, Pearce AJ. Sci. Med. Footb. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35839520
Abstract
There is limited research on the on-field performance of previously concussed athletes. The aim of this exploratory study was to investigate athlete technical performance pre- and post-concussion in Australian Football. Using publicly available data, male athletes who sustained a concussion during the 2016-19 professional Australian Football League seasons were analysed across five games pre- and post-concussion (concussion events n=41, age 25.4 ± 3.5 years; control n=39, age 25.2 ± 3.6 years). Mean technical performance metrics (goals, time-on-ground percentage, kicks, ground ball and disposal efficiency, contested marks) over the five games pre- and post-concussion, as well as within-athlete performance variability measures (standard deviation and coefficient of variation) were analysed.
Language: en
Keywords
elite athletes; Sports-related concussion; technical performance metrics