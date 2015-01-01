|
Citation
|
Alonso Raposo M, Grosso M, Mourtzouchou A, Krause J, Duboz A, Ciuffo B. Res. Transp. Econ. 2022; 92: e101072.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Connected and Automated Mobility will disrupt the road transport sector which has remained substantially unchanged since the vehicle became mass produced in the first half of the twentieth century. Given the central role of mobility for our society and economy, the implications of a transformation in the transport sector will not be limited to transport but will regard many other aspects of our society. The aim of this paper is to analyse the possible future socio-economic implications of such a disruption in the road transport sector. It builds upon a set of future road transport scenarios and aims to identify the main impacts in different economic sectors mostly from a qualitative perspective.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Automated vehicles; Connected vehicles; Economic implications; Mobility-as-a-Service