Citation
Knobloch LK, Owens JL, Gobin RL. Traumatology 2022; 28(1): 11-23.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Green Cross Academy of Traumatology, Publisher APA Journals)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The term soul wounds is gaining momentum in military psychology to index spiritual distress from traumatic experiences in combat. Fully capitalizing on the promise of the concept, however, requires research privileging the voices of military personnel themselves. The goal of our study was to examine whether the concept of soul wounds resonates with U.S. service members and veterans who graduated from a combat trauma healing course.
Language: en