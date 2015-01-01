Abstract

Schizophrenia is an important mental health problem that causes various obstacles in women's parental roles and responsibilities and causes problems in mother-infant interaction. Mothers with a diagnosis of schizophrenia may have noncompliance with treatment after birth, and professionals involved in the child protection system may make protection decisions about babies due to the risks it poses. However, these risks can be minimized by providing professional psychosocial support services for mothers with schizophrenia, such as compliance with postnatal treatment and establishing a healthy mother-infant relationship. In this context, this study aimed to address the problems and interventions that may arise in the interaction of mothers and their babies.



Şizofreni, kadınların ebeveynlik rol ve sorumluluklarını gerçekleştirmelerinde çeşitli engellerin ortaya çıkmasına ve anne bebek etkileşiminde sorunlara neden olan önemli bir ruh sağlığı sorunudur. Şizofreni tanısı olan annelerin doğum sonrasında tedaviye uyumsuzluğu olabileceği gibi bunun ortaya çıkardığı riskler nedeniyle çocuk koruma sisteminde yer alan profesyoneller bebekler hakkında koruma kararı verebilmektedir. Ancak şizofreni tanısı olan anneler ile doğum sonrası tedaviye uyum ve sağlıklı anne bebek ilişkisinin kurulması gibi konularda profesyonel psikososyal destek hizmetleri sağlanarak bu riskler en aza indirilebilir. Bu çerçevede, bu çalışma ile şizofreni tanısı olan annelerin bebekleri ile etkileşimlerinde ortaya çıkabilecek sorunlara ve müdahalelere değinilmesi amaçlanmıştır.

