Abstract

Time headway is a microscopic traffic stream parameter used for designing and performance evaluation of a traffic facility. Most of the studies on time headway are limited to homogenous traffic conditions as performed under specific location characteristics. Studies conducted in India, considered entire carriageway width for analysing time headways as the vehicles travel with lack of lane discipline. However, recent macroscopic level studies in India stated that the presence of side-frictions like curb-side bus-stops, on-street parking, encroachments etc., affects the performance of urban arterials. Moreover, side-friction influences the vehicular traffic in the outer most lanes. The present paper demonstrates an investigating study on time headways considering the movement of vehicles on outer and inner lanes with and without the presence of curb-side bus stop on urban roads. Field data for the study are collected at two sections located on a four-lane divided urban arterial in Warangal city. One section is located at curb-side bus stop and another one is located at mid-block of roadway upstream side of the same bus stop section. Field data analysis is performed for entire carriageway as well as for individual lanes by considering 50-50 rule. Statistical parameters are analysed and time headway distributions are fitted at 95% confidence intervals. Capacity of the road sections are calculated from the mean time headways obtained from fitted distributions. The percentage reduction incapacity is found to be 7.92% indicating an interruption to smooth flow of vehicular traffic at curb-side bus stop location. The results obtained by time headway method are compared with INDO-HCM (2017).

Language: en