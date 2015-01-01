Abstract

Queue and delay are the primary performance measures of an intersection. This study aims to determine queue and delay for an approach of a signalized intersection using data obtained from RFID sensors. Model-based estimation schemes were developed for queue estimation that utilized the conservation of vehicles equation as the state equation. Relationships were developed between the time of detection of RFID cars during the red and green phase of a signal cycle and corresponding queue to frame the measurement equation. Real-time estimation of queue was carried out using Kalman filter estimation scheme and delays were estimated from the queue polygons developed. The queue and delay values estimated were comparable with the actual values indicating that the developed method can be used for real-time estimation of queue and delay. The estimation scheme can be used for Advanced Traveller Information Systems (ATIS) for mixed traffic conditions.

Language: en