Abstract

Challenges in truck operation within metropolitan areas encourage the government to develop policies and strategies to address issues on truck traffic congestion and accidents. Given the need for making proactive policies, it is indispensable to understand truck drivers' perceptions as a behavioral intervention measure. This paper examined the perception of truck drivers regarding issues on truck operation and policies, including their preferences on truck lane management and truck ban policies in Metro Manila, Philippines. The study surveyed 390 truckers in the North and South Harbor of Manila in July and August 2018. The survey results showed that most truck drivers have experienced difficulty with the existing truck ban and one truck lane policy in Metro Manila. Most truck drivers preferred two middle lanes for trucks, and truck ban time should be implemented during morning peak hours only. The willingness-to-pay attitude by truck drivers indicated a strong relationship with travel time-savings. Policy intervention should weigh up the perceptions of the stakeholders to provide a holistic approach and satisfactory truck management performance. This study would interest transport planners and policy developers as the findings can be applied to deal with truck operation issues.

Language: en