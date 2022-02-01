Abstract

The emergence of car-based ride-sourcing (CBRS) and motorcycle-based ride-sourcing (MBRS) has substantially changed transportation services in the last decade. In a developing country such as Indonesia, where buses and rail systems are not extensive enough, ride-sourcing has a substantial impact on paratransit and other transportation modes. This situation raises the question of whether ride-sourcing could weaken the role of urban public transport (PT) in Indonesia, particularly in Bandung. Thus, our objective is to investigate factors influencing ride-sourcing usage in Bandung. We collected responses from ride-sourcing users using questionnaires. The independent variables for the hybrid choice model (HCM) include travel time, waiting time, travel costs, two latent attitudinal factors for ride-sourcing, and sociodemographic characteristics. We found that two latent variables (comfort and reliability) are significant in ride-sourcing choice. Cost and travel time are negatively significant, as expected, while waiting time is insignificant. All sociodemographic variables are insignificant except for house ownership. We confirmed that CBRS and MBRS have a substitution impact on existing paratransit in Bandung, Indonesia. Finally, we proposed several policies for the sustainability of the current paratransit services in the presence of ride-sourcing.

