Abstract

Similarly to Maslow's pyramid of human needs, we theorize that cities have a pyramid of bicycle network needs that depends on their level of bicycle culture. As an increasing number of data sources emerge for bicycle data collection, transport authorities face the challenge of understanding how to use the data and which data sources are fit for their network needs. This article defines a framework that relates the bicycle network needs of cities with data collection systems. We showcase the need-driven framework through a case study of Melbourne, Australia, a bicycle ignorant city, and surveying 15 municipalities (and their consultancies) of the Netherlands. By using the proposed need-driven framework cities can understand how to fully exploit bicycle data collection systems and make a systematic plan.

