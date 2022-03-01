Abstract

Promoting mobility by public transport, rather than individual automobiles, is a worldwide accepted and promoted sustainable solution. Traditionally, cycle-rickshaws have been the backbone of localised transportation in cities of India, thus a key component of 'Last Mile Connectivity' (LMC) in the urban transport sector. However, in the last few years, there has been an attempt to replace cycle rickshaws with battery-operated 'e-rickshaws' to make cities smarter. This paper examines the feasibility and consequences of such change in Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand state in India, its impact on traditional cycle rickshaw pullers; and how they fit in the overall urban transport sector. This paper presents Passengers' and Drivers' overall experience of E-Rickshaws and Cycle Rickshaws in promoting last-mile connectivity. Data collected through in-depth interviews with twenty e-rickshaw drivers, twenty rickshaw pullers, and twenty passengers in Ranchi highlights the user experiences of e-rickshaw and advantages, disadvantages, as well as the effectiveness of e-rickshaw on the streets. The study shows that E-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws may remain a viable Last Mile Connectivity in the urban transport sector.

Language: en