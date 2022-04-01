Abstract

Supply chain management in urban centers has been receiving increasing attention. The reason is that freight transport efficiency has improved in recent times and has contributed to regions' economic and social development. Thus, new urban mobility initiatives have been developing to deliver merchandise efficiently, which reduce last-mile deliveries costs and negative externalities to the environment. In the case of Latin-American cities, freight transport faces problems like poor infrastructure and little investment in innovative technologies that can help improve deliveries. In this sense, cargo bicycles and tricycles have emerged as profitable alternatives for making last-mile deliveries more efficient in urban centers. These modes represent a low investment in vehicles that are versatile for moving through densely populated cities and have a low environmental impact. At the same time, this alternative brings economic benefits for both companies and freight carriers. The current research reports the study and analyses of survey data collected by the authors to discuss last-mile deliveries using cargo bikes. To do so, the authors interviewed, on the one hand, the directors of cargo bike companies, and, on the other hand, they conducted surveys to carriers who work in last-mile deliveries to and from commercial establishments in the study area. The case study is Medellin, Colombia, a developing Latin American city with high slopes on its roads due to its mountainous topography, a condition that impacts cargo transportation by bicycle. The empirical results obtained serve as a basis for the case study to identify critical issues in bicycle last-mile deliveries and planning in cities with similar socio-economic and topographical conditions. These enable assessment of topographic characteristics, road safety, profiles of the couriers, and merchandise properties to optimize the use and benefits of cargo bikes in developing cities.

