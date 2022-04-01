|
Citation
|
Julio R, Monzon A. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2022; 10(2): 1299-1313.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The many benefits of cycling, such as eco-friendliness, low cost, health benefits, and efficiency in congested areas, had encouraged governmental strategies to promote it, triggering a global growth of bike-sharing systems (BSS). In this line, it is important to avoid service termination by assessing the evolution, identifying drawbacks and success factors, that could be determinant on the system's future. Nonetheless, in many cases, subjective and objective information regarding BSS was not collected nor compared. In this study, we analyse the evolution of Madrid's pioneer electric system, by combining the subjective data of three surveys, conducted since 2014 to 2019, with objective data from the service operator. The insights extracted shed light on the key factors determining the system's success, and its influence on travel behaviour.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bike-sharing; Cycling behaviour; Cycling factors; Electric bicycles; System evolution; Travel patterns