Abstract

The many benefits of cycling, such as eco-friendliness, low cost, health benefits, and efficiency in congested areas, had encouraged governmental strategies to promote it, triggering a global growth of bike-sharing systems (BSS). In this line, it is important to avoid service termination by assessing the evolution, identifying drawbacks and success factors, that could be determinant on the system's future. Nonetheless, in many cases, subjective and objective information regarding BSS was not collected nor compared. In this study, we analyse the evolution of Madrid's pioneer electric system, by combining the subjective data of three surveys, conducted since 2014 to 2019, with objective data from the service operator. The insights extracted shed light on the key factors determining the system's success, and its influence on travel behaviour.



RESULTS suggest that the user profile of the young early adopters evolved to middle-aged workers. Strong maintenance campaigns and network expansions improved bikes availably and user satisfaction. Slope of the streets is one of the lowest importance factors, whereas pedelec assistance the highest. It is likely to believe that there is a relationship between both, suggesting that electric assistance encourages cycling in a hilly city like Madrid. Transferable experiences to other cities evolving from traditional to e-BSS could be valuable, like the results suggesting that the introduction of an electric BSS is a potential trigger for bicycle adoption in dense urban environments. In addition, that subscribers tend to reduce the use of private car while increase cycling. This longitudinal analysis offers valuable policy implications, like those related with bike maintenance, network extension, and measures focused on keeping the new subscribers of the COVID-19 post-lockdown.

Language: en