Okami S, Matsuyuki M, Sarmiento-Ordosgoitia I, Nakamura F. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2022; 10(2): 1332-1342.

Copyright © 2022, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing

10.1016/j.cstp.2022.04.016

In 2004, Medellin introduced a cable car system--the "Metrocable"--which has been recognized as a popular travel mode for low-income people. However, the travel behavior of people in this area and how residents choose travel modes depending on their situations has not been thoroughly analyzed. The aim of this study was to identify residents' commuting behavior and the factors that affected this behavior. This study surveyed 371 residents living in the area of influence and analyzed their travel behavior when commuting. It found that microbus is still the dominant travel mode in this area. As shown by the discrete choice model, gender, income, occupation, house and workplace location, and security of the area around the workplace affect their mode choices.


Cable car; Commuting mode choice; Developing country; Low-income area; Travel behavior

