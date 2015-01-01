Abstract

Corporal punishment remains the default method for disciplining children in many countries. Advocates for its ban highlight psychological effects, risks for physical abuse, and violation of children's right against harm. Opponents of its ban affirm its efficacy in raising children and consider legal banning as encroachment on religious rights and freedom. Only 59 countries have banned corporal punishment. However, little is known about factors associated with support for the ban in countries where corporal punishment is legal and used in multiple settings. Using a convenience sample of 187 respondents in three southwest regions, this study examined perceptions of corporal punishment and support for its abolition in Nigeria.



RESULTS suggested that the majority (n = 123, 65.8%) agreed that corporal punishment is necessary in raising children; slightly more than half (n = 106, 56.7%) did not support its ban. Being female, a strong perception of long-term negative effects of corporal punishment, and lack of support for its necessity were associated with support for the ban.



FINDINGS suggest that underlining the negative effects of corporal punishment, changing its perceived necessity, and involving women in advocacy against its use might increase support for the ban. The implications of findings for pro-spanking attitudes and ban of corporal punishment are discussed. 'This study examined perceptions of corporal punishment and support for its abolition in Nigeria' Key Practitioner Messages Advocacy for abolition of corporal punishment will be effective when underlying perceptions and attitudes supportive of its use are gained. Underlying knowledge of how corporal punishment is used will reinforce practical steps that will expedite its legal ban. Practitioners and advocates for child protection should share knowledge about negative effects of corporal punishment and demystify perception of its necessity to gain widespread support for its ban.

