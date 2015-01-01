|
Citation
|
Fakunmoju SB. Child Abuse Rev. 2022; 31(1): 40-53.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Corporal punishment remains the default method for disciplining children in many countries. Advocates for its ban highlight psychological effects, risks for physical abuse, and violation of children's right against harm. Opponents of its ban affirm its efficacy in raising children and consider legal banning as encroachment on religious rights and freedom. Only 59 countries have banned corporal punishment. However, little is known about factors associated with support for the ban in countries where corporal punishment is legal and used in multiple settings. Using a convenience sample of 187 respondents in three southwest regions, this study examined perceptions of corporal punishment and support for its abolition in Nigeria.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
corporal punishment; Nigeria; physical abuse