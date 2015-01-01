Abstract

Most research to date has focused on negative health outcomes associated with adverse childhood experience (ACE) exposure. The goal of the present study was to examine the relationship between ACE exposure and health information seeking, health promoting behaviours and health screening among US college students. Supplemental ACE items were added to the cross-sectional National College Health Assessment survey administered between 2017 and 2018 with young adult (ages 18-29) college students in California (n = 3862) and Texas (n = 451). Approximately 41.9 per cent of participants reported ACE. ACE-exposed participants were consistently and significantly less likely to receive health information from their university (p < 0.01). Using multivariable logistic regression models, reporting four or more ACE was associated with significantly lower odds of past year seatbelt use (AOR = 0.62, 95% CI = 0.44-0.89) and past 30-day condom use during oral sex (AOR = 0.51, 95% CI = 0.27-0.97). Increases in ACE exposure were significantly associated with an increase in the odds of ever testing for HIV (AORs:1.26-2.49). Longitudinal research is needed to uncover the complex interplay between ACE, mental health, negative health behaviours and health promotion activities among young adults. Interventions to improve health promotion activities in ACE-exposed populations could improve health and quality of life for this vulnerable population. Key Practitioner Messages ACE exposure has a potentially harmful impact on health education efforts and health promotion outcomes including healthy behaviours and obtaining regular health screenings. Young adults with a history of ACE exposure are more likely to report HIV screenings and more work is needed to uncover the reason for this association. College campus health education and promotion programs should target ACE affected young adults.

