Huong NTM, Trang NT. Child. Teenagers 2021; 4(1): 31-42.

10.22158/ct.v4n1p31

This study examined relationships between the social support factors such as peer relations (3 items), teacher influences (6 items), familial influences (5 items) and the negative coping strategies of students experiencing school violence including negative thought (5 items); negative emotion (7 items) and negative action (8 items).Participants were a sample of 482 students from four middle schools around Hanoi who had experienced at least 1 violence or more participating in the study. They are distributed relatively evenly by school and from grades 6 to 9. The major finding was social support factors (peer relationships, teacher-student relationship and school environment and family relationships) and negative coping strategies were negatively correlated (p<0.01). Students who had negative relationships with friends, teachers, and family members often showed negative coping strategies after experiencing school violence. The article proposes the solution of social work intervention in building a safe and friendly environment to minimize the negative coping strategies of students at schools.


