Abstract

This paper aims to investigate the prevalence of cyberbullying among Vietnamese adolescents. Special emphasis was placed on gender differences regarding different forms of cyberbullying and victimization. In this study, 200 middle school students from four state schools in Vietnam were online surveyed to obtain information about the prevalence of cyberbullying and victimization. The results show that most of the students used the Internet daily and that almost all of them possess mobile telephones. On average, 7% of students reported that they have cyberbullied others online, whilst 14% of them were victims of cyberbullying. The most common types of victimization reported by students were harassment including "prank or silent phone calls" or "Insults on instant messaging and website". There were not any significant gender differences in cyberbullying and being victimized by cyberbullies than females.

