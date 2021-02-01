|
Citation
Xiuping L, Chao WU, Bing W. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(2): 1-8.
Vernacular Title
安全系统涌现性模型构建及核心问题研究
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In order to promote development of basic theory of safety science, research on emergence of safety system was carried out based on system emergence thought implied in safety issues. Firstly, emergence thinking contained in safety theories was extracted through dialectical analysis, safety system emergence was defined and its conceptual model was established. Then, the concept was analyzed from multiple perspectives through dimensionality reduction analysis on complexity of security system. Thirdly, key issues and directions of safety system emergence research were proposed, followed by summary of their significance to safety system emergence research. Finally, safety system emergence was used to provide some explanation about coronavirus pandemic. The results show that system emergence is an important property of the complex safety system and it is an outcome of complex interrelation within system on the basis of its related concepts. Safety system emergence provides a brand new perspective to study safety issues and deserves deeper and comprehensive research.
Language: en