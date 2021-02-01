|
Jing LI, Zhen W, Yaru QIN, Zhen W, Jianghao LUO. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(2): 179-184.
不同噪声强度对煤矿工人作业失误率的影响研究
In order to explore influence of noise intensity on operation error rate of mine workers, relationship between noise and the error rate was studied by means of laboratory simulation test and field investigation. By using results of the test and investigation, quantitative regression prediction models of noise operation error rate and noise- "three violations" were established. Then relationship between operation error rate, number of "three violations" and noise level was quantitatively analyzed. The results show that number of "three violations" and error rate of laboratory simulation personnel are positively correlated with environmental noise, and they will be on the rise along with increase of noise intensity. Moreover, error rate would change significantly as it exceeds 75 dB. Therefore, from a perspective of accident prevention, noise safety threshold is set at 75 dB to reduce operation error rate and achieve purpose of accident prevention.
