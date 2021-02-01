Abstract

In order to explore influence of noise intensity on operation error rate of mine workers, relationship between noise and the error rate was studied by means of laboratory simulation test and field investigation. By using results of the test and investigation, quantitative regression prediction models of noise operation error rate and noise- "three violations" were established. Then relationship between operation error rate, number of "three violations" and noise level was quantitatively analyzed. The results show that number of "three violations" and error rate of laboratory simulation personnel are positively correlated with environmental noise, and they will be on the rise along with increase of noise intensity. Moreover, error rate would change significantly as it exceeds 75 dB. Therefore, from a perspective of accident prevention, noise safety threshold is set at 75 dB to reduce operation error rate and achieve purpose of accident prevention.



为探究噪声强度对煤矿工人作业失误率的影响程度,采用实验室模拟试验和现场调研收集数据的方式对噪声和作业失误率间的关系展开研究,利用模拟试验所得结果和煤矿现场调研收集结果分别构建噪声-作业失误率、噪声-"三违"数量回归预测模型,定量分析作业失误率、"三违"数量和噪声水平之间的关系,研究结果表明:煤矿"三违"数量、实验室模拟人员失误率与环境噪声均呈正相关,随噪声强度增加,失误率及"三违"数量呈上升趋势;当外界噪声强度高于75 dB后,人员失误次数会出现显著性变化;基于事故预防的角度出发,可将75 dB设定为噪声安全临界值,以降低人员作业失误率,达到事故预防的目的。

