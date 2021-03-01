Abstract

In order to study influence of different temperature conditions on flame fusion height of window plume of concave super high-rise building, fire model of concave super high-rise building under different temperature conditions were numerically simulated by PyroSim software, and temperature distribution isotherm and temperature curve of longitudinal continuous multiple windows were analyzed. The results show that flame height increases by 4.5-5.9 m when dangerous temperature reaches 540 ℃ at 3 windows compared with 2 windows in longitudinal continuous window.When dangerous temperature reached 350 ℃, flame height increased by 11.0-13.3 m. Flame height increases by 3.0-3.4 m when longitudinal continuous 4 window compared with 3 window combustion at dangerous temperature of 540 ℃. When dangerous temperature is 350 ℃, flame height rises by 7.8-9.5 m. For concave super high-rise building, the greater the temperature difference between indoor and outdoor, the higher the flame fusion height. Begin from longitudinal continuous 3 windows, growth trend of flame fusion height decreases.



为揭示不同温度条件对凹型超高层建筑窗口羽流火焰融合高度的影响,采用火灾动态仿真模拟软件PyroSim,构建不同温度条件下凹型超高层建筑的火灾模型;分析该模型下竖向连续多窗口温度分布等温线及温度曲线。结果表明:在不同室外温度条件下,纵向连续3窗口比2窗口在达到危险温度540℃时,火焰融合高度上升4.5～5.9 m;在达到危险温度350℃时,火焰高度上升11.0～13.3 m。纵向连续4窗口比3窗口在达到危险温度540℃时,火焰融合高度上升3.0～3.4 m;在达到危险温度350℃时,火焰高度上升7.8～9.5 m;对于凹型超高层建筑,室内外温差越大,火焰融合高度越高;从纵向连续3窗口开始,火焰融合高度增长趋势下降。

