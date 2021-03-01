|
Citation
|
Lin X, Lin B, Shouxin S, Yu X, Shen F. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(3): 142-147.
|
Vernacular Title
|
地铁乘客火灾应激反应过程模型构建与分析
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In order to improve coping abilities of subway passengers against fire, a theoretical model of fire stress process was constructed based on the stress response model. Then, 357 valid questionnaires were collected, factor analysis and SEM were used to explore six variables of individual characteristics, specific situations, cognitive evaluation, social support, coping styles and coping outcomes as well as interaction between them. The results show that individual characteristics can positively regulate results of psychological response, while specific situation variables can reversely regulate them. Cognitive evaluation has a significant positive mediating effect on them, while coping style and social support have no significant ones. Specific situation can have a significant positive impact on coping style, cognitive evaluation and social support.
Language: en