Zhou Y, Fu C, Jiang X, Mao C, Liu H. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(3): 162-170.
考虑空间效应的出租车超速行为道路因素分析
In order to prevent taxi speeding by utilizing road characteristics, GPS trajectory data of taxis in Chengdu city area were gathered to identify their speeding behavior, and road characteristics were extracted as well. Then, with speeding frequency and average speeding severity of each road as speeding characteristics, global Moran's I and four kinds of spatial regression models were adopted to analyze spatial autocorrelation of speeding characteristics and road factors and to explore significant influencing factors of the former. The results reveal that obvious spatial autocorrelation exists between taxi speeding and road characteristics. Spatial Autocorrelation Model (SAC) and Spatial Durbin Model (SDM) are the best for fitting of speeding frequency and average speeding severity estimation, respectively. Number of connected road, access number and lane number evidently increase taxi speeding frequency while road length and lane number significantly increase average speeding severity. Whereas, work zone and one-way roads are unrelated with speeding characteristics.
Language: en