Citation
Zhao X, Ma Y, Wan P, Mo Z. China Saf. Sci. J. 2022; 32(1): 34-40.
Vernacular Title
|
情绪对新手驾驶员视觉特性的影响研究
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In order to build an emotion recognition system based on drivers' physiological characteristics, simulated driving experiments were conducted on 20 novice drivers in different emotional states by using equipment such as eye trackers, and their visual data for four emotional states, including happiness, sadness, anger and neutral states, were collected during expriments. Then, visual data, including pupil changes, viewing position, saccade, regression and fixation duration, were analyzed by adopting Matlab and SPSS software. The results show that sadness and anger have a greater impact on the distribution frequency and changes of novice drivers' pupil size, three emotions have significant effects on the frequency, displacement, time, and speed of their eyes saccade, and three of them have different effects on distribution of their eyes fixation points.
Language: en