Abstract

In order to investigate effects of external intervention on drivers' hazard perception ability. Firstly, description of hazard perception process by different theories were sorted out and perception behavior mechanism was analyzed. Secondly, influence of affecting factors on hazard perception was analyzed, including driving style, driving experience, traffic environment and driving state. Then, research results of five different intervention methods with their features were introduced. Finally, limitations of existing researches were analyzed from the aspects of duration of intervention effect, evaluation index and transfer effect, and future development direction was discussed. The results show that it is significant to build a database of typical traffic hazard scenes in China and design a standard perception test system as well as formulate relevant regulations so as to improve Chinese drivers' general hazard perception ability.



===



为探究外部干预对驾驶人危险感知能力的作用效果，梳理不同理论描述驾驶人危险感知过程，并总结驾驶人危险感知行为机制；然后，从危险感知行为要素出发，分析驾驶风格、驾驶经验、交通环境、驾驶状态对危险感知能力的影响；其次，介绍5种危险感知能力干预方式的研究成果，归纳各方式特点；最后，从干预效果持续性、评价指标、迁移效应等方面总结现有研究的局限性及发展方向，并给出相关建议。结果表明：有必要搭建我国典型的交通危险场景数据库，并设计标准的危险感知能力测试体系，制定相关的政策法规，以提高驾驶人危险感知能力测试的影响力，提升我国驾驶人整体危险感知能力水平。

Language: en