Citation
Sun Q, Jia J, Wang H, Li D, He Y, Chen X. China Saf. Sci. J. 2022; 32(2): 145-151.
Vernacular Title
常压及低压下锂电池热失控随数量变化特性
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In order to reveal the variation of thermal runaway fire risk characteristics of lithium-ion batteries for different cell numbers under ambient pressure of land surface and cruise altitude, thermal runaway experiments with different cell numbers were carried out at pressure of 95 kPa and 20 kPa. Heat release rate, total heat release, smoke temperature and concentrations of CO, CO2 and hydrocarbons were measured. The results show that the peak heat release rate and total heat release grow with cell number in a power function and the index reduces along with the decease of pressure. As the increases of cell number, combustion explosion and jet flame become frequent and thermal hazards increase greatly, but peak concentrations of flammable gases are comparatively lower with no significant growth under pressure of 95 kPa. However,the hazards of potentially explosive gases increase greatly under 20 kPa, such as CO and hydrocarbons.
Language: en