Citation
Chen S, Ge X, Zhao X, Lu J, Xing Y. China Saf. Sci. J. 2022; 32(2): 176-183.
Vernacular Title
山区二级公路运营期常态交通风险评价
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In order to objectively and accurately evaluate normal traffic risks of second-class highways in mountainous areas, the risk resources were divided into two types, namely dynamic risk and static risk sources. Firstly, to assess static risks, an accident consequence model was established by comprehensive evaluation method based on whitening weight function, while an accident probability model was developed based on historical accident data. Then, for dynamic risk assessment, an accident consequence model was built by combining whitening weight function and analytic hierarchy process (AHP), and an accident probability model was built by using ordered Logit model. Finally, the normal traffic risk of second-class highways in mountainous areas was evaluated by integrating dynamic risk and static risk. The results show that the assessment model can evaluate normal traffic risks of these highways during operation period by combining dynamic and static data such as road alignment, traffic environment and natural environment. Based on this, highly risk sections can be identified, and thus responding countermeasures can be put in place to improve traffic safety level.
Language: en