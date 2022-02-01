|
Citation
|
Qiu J, Wang H, Jiang R, Xiao W, Chang H, Zhu S. China Saf. Sci. J. 2022; 32(2): 184-191.
|
Vernacular Title
|
高速公路转换区严重冲突识别与分析
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In order to further explore causes of serious conflicts in transition areas of expressway reconstruction and expansion, a high-precision radar was used to collect real-time status data of vehicles, and k-means clustering was carried out on initial velocity and acceleration of a single vehicle. Then, based on conflict rate and road accident rate in cluster combination, Pearson coefficient method was adopted to determine serious conflicts threshold, and a binomial Logistic model was established integrating factors of vehicles, traffic flow and roads in transition areas to analyze influence degree of serious conflict factors. The results show that there are serious conflicts when velocity ranges from 45.50 to 85.68 km/h, and acceleration ranges from -3.53 to -1.31 m/s2 or velocity ranges from 27.65 and 34.96 km/h, and acceleration from 1.77 and 3.04 m/s2. The vehicle type, traffic volume, average speed, acceleration and driving angle per unit length have significant influence on probability of conflicts, and by diverting large vehicles through traffic organization, increasing radius of circle curves in transition areas and setting reasonable speed limit signs, the probability can be effectively reduced.
Language: en