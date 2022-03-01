Abstract

In order to clarify characteristics of drivers' deceleration behaviors when driving in multi-lane interweaving areas of urban roads and its correlation with their psychological load, field driving tests were carried out. Drivers' electrocardiograph signals and vehicle operating parameters were collected, and the relationship between characteristics of their heart rate change and deceleration behaviors was analyzed by dividing them into two types according to different lane changing states. The results show that in the interweaving areas, psychological load of drivers in non-interference states is significantly greater than that in interference states, but the latter features more frequent psychological fluctuations. Female drivers are more likely to have a greater psychological load than male ones when entering interweaving sections. In both interference and non-interference states, drivers' heart rate growth rate demonstrates high partial correlation with the maximum deceleration, that is, the latter has a greater impact on the former.



为明确驾驶人在城市道路多车道交织区路段行驶时的减速行为特性及其与驾驶心理负荷间的相关性，开展实车试验，采集驾驶人心电信号和车辆运行参数等数据，将驾驶人按不同的换道状态分为2种类型，分析驾驶人心率变化特性与减速特征间的关系。研究结果表明：在交织区段内，非干扰状态下驾驶人心理负荷较干扰状态整体明显增大，但后者心理波动更频繁；女性驾驶人驶入交织区段时较男性驾驶人更易产生较大的心理负荷；在干扰与非干扰状态下，驾驶人心率增长率均表现出与最大减速度之间偏相关性较高，即最大减速度对驾驶人心率增长率的影响更大。

