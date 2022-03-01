|
Lu Y, Wu J, Shao S, Shi S, Zhou R, Wang W. China Saf. Sci. J. 2022; 32(3): 174-182.
基于贝叶斯网络的危化品道路运输事故推理模型
(Copyright © 2022, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
unavailable
In order to accurately predict road transport accidents of hazardous chemicals, firstly, data of 1,727 such transport accidents in China from 2015 to 2020 were collected, and a Bayesian network (BN) was developed with accident influencing factors, accident types, accident emergency treatment time and the degree of casualties as main nodes. Then, a prediction model for the accidents was established in Netica, and its validity was verified according to the mean absolute error (MAE). Finally, through forward causal reasoning and reverse diagnostic reasoning, the posterior probability changes of each variable of target nodes were observed, and accident development trend and evolution process under set conditions were explored. The results show that the model can effectively predict accidents under set conditions. Through positive causal inference,it is concluded that the most likely form of accident at noon is the leakage accident caused by rear-end collision or tank leakage, while based on reverse diagnostic reasoning, it is found that carrying capacity <30 t is a significant condition for flammable liquid leakage accidents to be successfully disposed of within 0 to 3 hours.
