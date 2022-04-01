|
|
In order to explore the visual perception and load characteristics of drivers in the process of overtaking on prairie highways, a driving test was carried out on typical prairie secondary roads. Drivers' eye movement data were collected, and change characteristics and load difference of typical eye movement indexes during free driving and overtaking vehicles of different types were analyzed and compared. The results show that the gaze duration, gaze rate, and saccade frequency of drivers during overtaking are significantly greater than free driving, and there is difference between vehicle types. The gaze point range is concentrated during overtaking, and gaze shift mode is fixed. For the case of overtaking a small vehicle, the probability of drivers' gaze point shifting between road ahead and the rear side mirror is greater than that of a large vehicle. The blinking time of drivers during overtaking is significantly lower than that of free driving. All these indicate that instantaneous increase in demand for driving tasks during overtaking leads to sudden changes in drivers' gaze characteristics and a significant increase in mental load.
