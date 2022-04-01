|
Hong L, Liu G, Ge R, Li L, Li S. China Saf. Sci. J. 2022; 32(4): 72-79.
混杂工况下校车常开式安全气囊的多目标优化
In order to improve child occupants' safety on school buses under mixed conditions, protective performance of normally-open airbag was optimized. Firstly, injury thresholds of 6-year-old and 12-year-old children were determined. Secondly, a simulation model of school buses was established and verified by sled test data, and a coupling model of school buses and normally-open airbag was built. Finally, based on different combinations of collision conditions and child ages, six mixed conditions were established. Finally, a response surface proxy model was constructed with airbag's main design parameters as optimization factors and weighted injury criterion as optimization target. The results show that according to improved NSGA-Ⅱ algorithm, the optimal configuration is upper strap length at 0.258 8 m, height of installation position at 0.385 6 m, initial pressure of exhaust at 1.199 6×105 Pa, and its opening degree at 0.98. And under mixed conditions, normally-open airbag with optimal configuration can minimize risk of injuries in child occupants.
