|
Citation
|
Tang F, Wang Y, Du B, Kong X. China Saf. Sci. J. 2022; 32(4): 122-128.
|
Vernacular Title
|
基于优化马尔可夫模型的煤矿事故死亡人数预测
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In order to accurately predict death toll in coal mine accidents, applicability of three prediction models was analyzed, including grey model, renewal grey model and unbiased grey model. Firstly, their prediction accuracy was analyzed by adopting posterior residual ratio, mean relative error and small error probability.Then, optimized grey model prediction results was revised with Markov model. Finally,death number of coal mine accidents from 2020 to 2022 was predicted.The results show that the interval selection of original data has a great influence on prediction accuracy, so these with better accuracy should be selected as much as possible. The unbiased grey model proves to be the best one by comparing and analyzing prediction accuracy of all three models. The unbiased grey Markov model can not only eliminate inherent deviation of grey model, but also improve prediction accuracy with an average accuracy of 93.8%.
Language: en