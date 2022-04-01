|
Citation
Feng S, Wang Z, Deng J, Xin Y, He Y. China Saf. Sci. J. 2022; 32(4): 148-154.
Vernacular Title
引入恐慌因素的元胞自动机应急疏散模型
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
In order to clarify influence of panic on evacuation process, contagion of panic emotion in evacuation crowd was simulated by using a method that combined cellular automata evacuation model and emotional contagion model based on thermodynamics. With consideration given to the individual difference of evacuees and dangerous environment, evacuation process of crowd in different environment was simulated by quantifying panic emotion values and integrating them into evacuation decision of pedestrians. The results show that panic emotion mainly affects pedestrians near dangerous area and its influence scope will expand along with its contagion, thus decreasing overall evacuation efficiency. Compared with the model which doesn't consider panic factor, for the proposed model, panic will prolong evacuation time in the case of low initial population density, but when the density increases to a certain extent, evacuation time will no longer be prolonged while more people will be trapped. Increasing diffusion speed of risk areas will speed up spread of panic, causing earlier occurrence of large-scale panic crowd.
