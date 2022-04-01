|
Lu Y, Zhao Z, Jiang X, Wu J, Fan X. China Saf. Sci. J. 2022; 32(4): 155-162.
大数据视域下体育场馆动态火灾风险指标研究
(Copyright © 2022, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
In order to solve problems that static indicators are more frequently used in fire risk assessment of stadiums, while dynamic indicators are not clear, and internet of things monitoring data required for dynamic assessment is diverse and complex, characteristics of 48 kinds of internet of things monitoring data such as fire host and fire tank liquid level were analyzed, and a quantifiable dynamic index system was constructed, including fault location percentage of fire hosts and difference between actual and standard liquid level. Then, an data set based on monitoring data of 27 stadiums was established, 48 indicators were screened and optimized using random forest algorithm, and development and optimization of dynamic fire risk assessment indicators were studied. The results show that when the 9-dimensional features with the lowest importance are deleted, mean square error reaches the minimum of 0.05, and optimal dynamic fire risk assessment index system for stadiums is obtained.
