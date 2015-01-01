SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stanley SP, DeMario BS, Beel KT, Lee MS, Petitt JC, Brown LR, Tseng ES, Ho VP. Am. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Southeastern Surgical Congress)

10.1177/00031348221083958

35848087

BACKGROUND: Hospitalization for the older trauma patient is an opportunity to assess polypharmacy. We hypothesized that medication regimen complexity (RxCS) and pain medication prescriptions (PRxs) would increase in older home-going patients admitted for a fall.

METHODS: We retrospectively chart reviewed patients ≥45 years old admitted for a fall at a level 1 trauma center who were discharged home with full medication documentation. RxCS was compared pre-admission and post-discharge with Wilcoxon signed-rank tests; opioid and non-opioid PRxs were compared with Fisher's exact test, α =.05.

RESULTS: 103 patients met inclusion criteria; 58% were ≥65 years old. RxCS (9 [.5-13] to 11 [4.5-15], P <.01) increased on discharge. Opioid PRx rates increased significantly in all age groups. Non-opioid PRx rates increased significantly for patients <65 but not for patients ≥65.

CONCLUSIONS: Admission for a fall was associated with increases in RxCS, while PRx changes were age-dependent. Providers should recognize that admissions for older patients who fall after trauma are underutilized opportunities to address polypharmacy in high-risk patients.


geriatrics; trauma; polypharmacy, trauma acute care

