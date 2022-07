Abstract

On average, the Philippines is visited by 20 typhoons 1 and 200 felt earthquakes yearly, and has over 20 active volcanoes.



Disasters damage health infrastructure and prevent access to health facilities due to flooding, debris, and damaged roads. As a result of these, people-centered early warning systems are needed to facilitate timely and effective information dissemination, and knowledge exchange. In the Philippines, the Nationwide Operational



Assessment of Hazards (UP NOAH), and its mobile counterpart, the country's online hazard assesment website HazardHunterPH, are free and publicly available online tools that allow users to evaluate any area in the country for natural disaster risk....

