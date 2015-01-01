|
George S, Barr C, Berndt A, Milte R, Nussio A, Adey-Wakeling Z, Liddle J. Front. Neurol. 2022; 13: 821195.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
35847230
INTRODUCTION: After traumatic injuries community participation is a common goal, promoting wellbeing and independence. Community mobility and transportation influence an individual's independence in community participation. With the ability to drive safely often compromised after traumatic injuries, the adverse consequences of driving cessation include a loss of identity and reduced participation in chosen activities. In rehabilitation, individualized community mobility intervention is not routinely provided. The primary aim of this trial was to evaluate whether a group-based intervention, the CarFreeMe TI program was more effective than standard intervention, an information sheet of alternative transport, in improving community mobility for people following traumatic injuries. The secondary aim of this study was to evaluate the effect: types of transport used, transport satisfaction, community mobility self-efficacy, quality of life, goal satisfaction and performance, for people following traumatic injuries; and to undertake a preliminary assessment of the potential resource use associated with the intervention, and lessons for implementation.
Language: en
participation; traumatic brain injury; community mobility; community participation; group-based intervention; spinal cord injuries; trauma injuries