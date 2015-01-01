|
Citation
|
Megías-Robles A, Cándido A, Maldonado A, Baltruschat S, Catena A. Int. J. Clin. Health Psychol. 2022; 22(3): e100318.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Facultad de Psicología. Universidad de Granada, Publisher Asociacion Espanola de Psicologia Conductual)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35847567
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Although there is broad agreement that perceived risks determine risk-taking behavior, previous research has shown that this association may not be as straightforward as expected. The main objective of this study was to investigate if the levels of impulsivity can explain part of these controversial findings.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Decision making; Risk perception; Impulsivity; Emotion; Risk behavior