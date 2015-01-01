|
Citation
Hao QH, Wang Y, Zhou MZ, Yi T, Cui JR, Gao P, Qiu MM, Peng W, Wang J, Tu Y, Chen YL, Li H, Zhu TM. Int. J. Public Health 2022; 67: e1604601.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35845432
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This was a large-scale multicenter study with two objectives. One was to study the factors influencing pedestrian smartphone use while crossing roads, and the other was to study the effect of combined visual and auditory intervention on smartphone zombies (smombies) at crossroads.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Safety; Logistic Models; Walking; Cities; pedestrian; *Pedestrians; Accidents, Traffic/prevention & control; China/epidemiology; observational study; Smartphone; smartphone use; smombie; visual and auditory intervention